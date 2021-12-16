Kevin Barker, 64, Randall

September 30, 1957 - December 14, 2021

Kevin Barker, 64-year-old resident of Randall, MN died Tuesday, December 14 at St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls, MN. A visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 P.M. on Sunday, December 19 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls with a prayer service at 6:00 P.M. A private family burial will be held on Monday, December 20 at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls.

Kevin Sidney Barker was born on September 30, 1957 in Redwood Falls, Minnesota to the late Eldo and Audrey Barker. He grew up and attended school in Redwood Falls. Upon completion of High School, he served his Country in the United States Military. Kevin was in the Minnesota Army National Guard for over 30 years. Kevin was united in marriage to Cari Yamry on August 28, 1999 in Little Falls, MN on the family farm. The couple made their home in Randall, MN. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating, watching westerns, Rat Patrol and 12 O'clock High, having a cold beer or EJ brandy with friends. Kevin loved time spent at the family's seasonal camp site at the Gateway Campground in Sauk Centre.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Cari Barker of Randall, daughter, Tessa Barker of Randall; son, Tylor Barker of St. Cloud; step-daughters, Tracie Stewart of Royalton, Erin (Eric) Van Heel of Little Falls, Katie (Doug) Moven of Royalton; step-sons, Jason Wolf of Royalton and Cory Wolf of Little Falls; siblings, Tammy (Doug) Hanen of Montevideo and Shelley (Mark Hieman) Barker of Willmar; grandchildren, Zachary, Alexis, Bryce, Lucas, Hudson, Malachi, Michael, Natalie and Emma.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Brian.