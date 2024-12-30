July 3, 1966 - December 27, 2024

attachment-Kert Schmidt loading...

Memorial services will be 11:00 AM Friday January 3, 2025 at Love of Christ Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for Kert Schmidt, 58 of St. Cloud who died suddenly on Friday, December 27, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Pastor Joel Kosberg will officiate. Visitation will be from 4-7 PM on Thursday, January 2, 2025 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud and 1 hour prior to services on Friday at the church in St. Cloud.

Kert was born July 3, 1966 in Glencoe to Norman & Ordella (Lindemeier) Schmidt. He married Julie Ann Krueger on June 4, 1988 in Worthington. He worked as a software trainer and in software support for Wolters Kluwer Financial Services in St. Cloud for over 25 years. Kert was a huge sports fan and loved all Minnesota sports, including the Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves, Lynx, and Wild. He graduated from SCSU and was a Husky hockey season ticketholder as well, attending multiple home games every season. One of his favorite hobbies was baking and sharing his treats with everyone. His specialties were cookies, cakes, cinnamon rolls, and dinner rolls. He has made thousands of cookies and is on his second Kitchen Aid mixer. Kert loved cars since he was a little kid and has a huge collection of slot car racetracks. He was also very knowledgeable about cars and trucks and would often help others with research when buying cars. He was a card player and liked to play 500 or pinochle and other games with coworkers on his lunch break and family at home. He loved his family and would always show his support by attending their activities throughout the years. He was an animal lover and loved many dogs, especially his granddog Darcy. Kert enjoyed traveling and geography, would always travel by car, and enjoyed taking the scenic route while driving. No one could stump him at Minnesota trivia. Kert had a knack for remembering every family, friend or coworker’s birthday. Most importantly, Kert was a family person and loved spending time with his wife Julie, kids, grandson and other family members. Kert will be missed for his caring nature, friendly personality and witty sense of humor.

He is survived by his wife Julie of St. Cloud; daughter, Jennifer (Garrett) Schmidt-McCormack of Morris; son, Joe (Tara) Schmidt of Maplewood; grandson, Julian; mother, Ordella Schmidt of Excelsior; brothers and sister, Keith (Rhonda) Lindemeier of Hutchinson; Kenny Schmidt of Brainerd; Keri (Tom) Breeggemann of Cologne; and many other family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his father Norman in 1989, father-in-law Ervin Krueger in 2019, and mother-in-law Rona Krueger in 2024.