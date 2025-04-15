Kent D. Weber Jr., 44, St. Cloud

March 16, 1981 - April 10, 2025

attachment-Kent Weber loading...

Graveside services with full military honors will be 1PM Wednesday, April 16, 2025 at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls for Kent Weber, Jr., age 44 of St. Cloud who died Thursday, April 10, 2025 at the VA Medical Center in St. Cloud.

Kent was born March 16, 1981 in Brainerd to Kent & Robin (Rydhnovsky) Weber Sr. He served his country in the United States Navy. He worked as a mechanic. He enjoyed spending time eating out and going to movies.

He is survived by his mother, Robin Walker of Brainerd; siblings, Melanie Weber of Chicago, IL; Saunya Weber of Staples; Derick Weber of Virginia, nephews, Evan and Anthony.

He is preceded in death by his father.