Kenneth N. Kierzek, 80, Sartell

February 21, 1941 - December 1, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 am Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon, MN for Kenny Kierzek, age 80 who died Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at the Good Shepherd Home in Sauk Rapids. The Rev. Gregory Miller, OSB will officiate and entombment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 pm Monday and 1 hour prior to services Tuesday at the church in Avon. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Avon.

Kenneth N. Kierzek was born February 21, 1941 in St. Cloud to Alois & Eva (Dobis) Kierzek. He served his country in the United States Army from 1963-1965. He married Rita Salzer on October 21, 1967 at St. James Catholic Church in Jacobs Prairie. He worked for the Stearns County highway department until his retirement. At his retirement party held at Wilson Park in St. Cloud, he was offered a job cutting grass. He cut grass at Wilson Park for 18 years after he retired. He is a member of St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon and also a member of the Avon American Legion.

He is survived by his wife Rita of Sartell; daughter, Kim (Mark) Conrad of Sartell; son, Ken (Karin) of Oakdale; grandchildren, Regan & Garrett Kierzek, sisters and brother, Carol (Harold) Hinnenkamp of Maple Lake; Lenny Kierzek of Avon; Audrey (Butch) Eibensteiner of Lino Lakes.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sister in law, Eileen Hommerding.