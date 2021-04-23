Kenneth “Ken” A. Sproessig, 70, Braham

March 3, 1951 - April 21, 2021

Kenneth “Ken” A. Sproessig, age 70 of Braham, MN, passed away on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at the Welia Health Hospital in Mora.

Kenneth Arnold Sproessig was born to Oscar and Genevieve (Nunn) Sproessig on March 3, 1951, in Princeton. He graduated from Princeton High School and went on to be a welder at Modern Tool in Crystal, where he worked for many years. Ken also worked in maintenance at U.S. Distilled Products in Princeton before his retirement. He was married to May Ponce Vallega on March 5, 2005, and they enjoyed shopping, going out to eat, and spending time with family over the last 16 years. Both of them also enjoyed several trips to the Philippines to visit family, go sight-seeing, eat good food, enjoy pig roasts, and relax at resorts.

Ken was very independent and as a single father instilled respect and responsibility in his children. They enjoyed spending weekends with the whole family at Earl’s cabin on many occasions. He enjoyed going for drives with his children and being an amazing grandpa and great-grandpa. Ken will be dearly missed as a caring and giving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend.

Ken is survived by his wife, May of Braham; children, Jody (Lindsey Barnes) Sproessig of Princeton, Kim (Brandon) Barnes of Princeton, and Jesse Biske of St. Michael; grandchildren, Kyle, Tanner (Bailey), Brett, Maya, Hayden, and Paige; great-grandchildren, Braxton and Mallory; and siblings, Allan Sproessig of Walker and Larry (Carol) Sproessig of Otsego; and many other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, David and Jim.