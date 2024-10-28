Kenneth J. Russell, Jr., 76, St. Cloud

November 13, 1947 - October 25, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Kenneth J. Russell Jr., age 76, of St. Cloud who passed away on Friday, October 25, 2024, at Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Sauk Rapids. Reverend Derek Wiechmann will officiate. Entombment will be held at Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services on Wednesday at the Church. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Funeral Home.

Ken was born on November 13, 1947, in St. Cloud to Kenneth Sr. and Doreen (Pfannenstein) Russell. He married Margaret Wildman on June 24, 1978, at St. Anthony’s. Ken worked in the optical industry as well as painted homes until his retirement.

Ken enjoyed attending his children’s and grandchildren’s wrestling meets, walking, and spending time with his grandchildren.

Ken is survived by his wife, Margaret; children, Craig of Sauk Rapids, Kimberly of Sauk Rapids, Neil (Jenna) of Monticello; grandchildren, Haley, Isabelle, Abigail, Jada, Landon, Charlotte, Olivia, Leo, Jax, Brooks great-grandchild, Skailynn; siblings, Judy (Allen) Haolasek of Green Isle, Colleen Reiter of St. Augusta, Tim (Lynell) of St. Cloud, Sue Alexander of St. Joseph, Richard (Jolinda) Artemus, KY, and Ceily Sabrowsky; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Lamont, Carol, and Kathleen (Marvin); in-laws, Scott Alexander, and Luke Reiter; nephew, Troy; and nieces, Jill and Lori.

A Special Thank You to the staff at Good Shepherd, Sterling Park, and CentraCare Hospice for all the compassionate care given to our Husband and Father.