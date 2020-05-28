Kelly’s Refresher Summer Beverage Reviews: Mural

SOMETHING NEW TO DISCOVER

I've been spending some of my outdoor time this year, exploring new flavors and finding low calorie options for enjoyment with friends and family. The latest I've tried is from New Belgium and is called Mural Agua Fresca Cerveza, which I received from Westside Liquor in Waite Park.

REVIEW

This beer has only 110 calories.

I was expecting it to be incredibly sweet; but to my surprise it had just a touch of sweetness, and was more crisp and light.

This is definitely something that you could sip on all summer.

I like the color and carbonation.

VIDEO REVIEW

I found this review by Jeni and I pretty much agree with her exploration of this Mural tasty beverage.