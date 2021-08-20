Kay (Kathy) Paradeis, 61, Rice

May 14, 1960 - August 18, 2021

A celebration of life will be held for Kay (Kathy) Paradeis at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 23, 2021 at Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church in Rice. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday evening at the church in Rice and also one hour prior to the celebration at the church on Monday morning. There will be a brief prayer service, followed by a time for sharing memories at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday evening.

Kay was born in St. Cloud on May 14, 1960 to DuWayne “Bud” and Betty (Doeden) Dropps. Kay was united in marriage to Bill Paradeis on October 8, 1977. She was a hard-working farmer who always had time for family and friends to stop by for coffee, food (cinnamon rolls), or a smoke. The hospitality she showed to those she loved was a true gift. Kay was a member of Shepherd of Pines Lutheran Church where she and Bill were very involved. She was very creative and was an avid scrapbooker, card maker/stamping and expert in many types of crafts. Kay had a big heart, was a great neighbor and will always be remembered as the kind of person that could “do it all”. She was kind, generous, hard-working, a great friend and listener, patient and well-loved by children, often being “grandma” to numerous neighborhood children. She was affectionately known as “grandma, nana, Kaylala.” Kay was most proud of her family. She taught her children to love incredibly generously, work hard and to be accountable for their actions.

Kay is survived by her loving husband, Bill; children, Stephanie (James) Tupa, Jennifer Zakis, and Jake Paradeis; grandchildren, Alyssa, Braeden, Callie, Emma, Emily, Holly, and Auron; siblings, Aryliss (Tom) Moulzolf, Joy Boser-Knowles, Bev (Marvin) Winscher, Judy (Jim) Barnett, and Steve (Lisa) Dropps; sister-in-law, Diane Dropps; brothers and sisters-in-law, Terry (Dottie) Paradeis, Marty Paradeis, Peg (Bob) Wimmer, Joan Paradeis, and Jacky (Greg) Drewry. She was preceded in death by her parents; mother-in-law and father-in-law; brother, Al Dropps; sisters-in-law, Jane Paradeis and Pat Furst; and brothers-in-law, Doug Paradeis, Greg Boser, and Melvin “Sonny” Knowles.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Minnesota Chapter. (afsp.org/chapter/Minnesota)