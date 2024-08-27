Katrina M. Flor, 55, Zimmerman

June 25, 1969 - August 22, 2024

attachment-Katrina Flor loading...

Katrina M. Flor, age 55 of Zimmerman, MN, passed away on August 22, 2024, at M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center in Minneapolis. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church in Princeton. Fr. Kevin Anderson will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Burial will be at St. Pius X Cemetery in Zimmerman.

Katrina Marie was born to Cleston and Dale (Bennett) Lange on June 25, 1969, in Big Lake. She graduated from Buffalo High School. Katrina married Christopher Flor on September 23, 1995, in Maple Lake. She worked as an IT Manager for Washington County. She was a member of Christ Our Light Catholic Church in Princeton. Katrina enjoyed being at the lake, flowers, feeding the birds, collecting seashells at the ocean, and being a proud and loud hockey mom in her day. She also loved spending time at Fritz’s Resort in Nisswa and South Padre Island, TX. Her greatest joys were raising her two sons to become strong men, becoming a grandma to Brecken, and spending time with family and friends.

Katrina is survived by her husband, Chris; children, Kyle (Trista) and Carter; grandson, Brecken; parents, Cleston (Kathy) Lange and Dale (Griff) Bennett; siblings, Cleston (Daphne), Casie, and Sabrina; and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by father-in-law, Thomas Flor; grandparents, Ed and Alice Lange; aunt, Joanie (JD) Holt; uncle, Gary Lange; grandparents-in-law, Jacob and Agie Flor and Jake and Matilda Heltemes.