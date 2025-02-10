Kathryn L. “Kathy” Schug, 76, St. Cloud

August 23, 1948 - February 8, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Kathryn L. “Kathy” Schug, 76, of St. Cloud will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 14, 2025 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Kathy passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 8, 2025 at Arbor Lakes Senior Living in Maple Grove. Reverend Derek Wiechmann will officiate. Burial will be in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and after 10:00 a.m. on Friday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

Kathy was born on August 23, 1948 in St. Cloud to the late Kenneth and Alice (Laudenbach) Brunner. She graduated from Cathedral High School and attended St. Cloud State University. She married Michael Schug on August 31, 1968 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. They lived in Iowa, South Dakota, North Dakota and Nebraska before returning to St. Cloud in 1992. Kathy was employed with the Alzheimer’s Association and later with the American Cancer Society. Kathy spent a lot of time volunteering and working at the St. Cloud Hospital. She was a member of Holy Spirit Parish and an active volunteer with Quiet Oaks Hospice House as well as with many other organizations in the community.

Kathy treasured spending time with loved ones, especially her grandchildren. She was her children and grandchildren’s #1 fan, attending many athletic events over the years. Kathy was at her best when bringing family and friends together.

She is survived by her daughters, Kristin (John) Adams of Bloomington, Illinois; Stephanie (Tom) Bruggers of Champlin; five grandchildren, Sydney and Will Adams, Joey, Sam and Michael Bruggers; siblings, Barbara Dorey, Mary (Tim) Swanson, Carol (Rick) Weidner, William (Lori) Brunner; brothers-in-law, Larry Schug (Juli Rule), Mark (Deb) Schug, Steve (Jill) Schug, Bob (Kathy) Schug, Joe (Laura) Schug; and many nieces, nephews and friends

She was preceded in death by her husband Mike in 1997; brother, Tom Brunner; brother-in-law, Bob Dorey.

Memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House.

A special thank you to the staff at Arbor Lakes for their compassionate care.