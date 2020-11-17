Kathleen P. “Kay” Waldorf, 80, Waite Park

September 27, 1940 - November 9, 2020

Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Kathleen P. “Kay” Waldorf, age 80, of Waite Park, who passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Community in Sauk Rapids. Reverend Gregory Sauer and Reverend Gregory Lieser will concelebrate. Burial will be in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud. Private visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the Church.

Kay was born on September 27, 1940 to Peter and Magdaline (Bemel) Monarski in St. Cloud, Minnesota. She spent her entire life in the St. Cloud area and graduated from St. Cloud Cathedral High School in 1958. She was united in marriage to Donald G. Waldorf on October 1, 1966 at Holy Angels Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Aside from being a stay at home mother, Kay also worked for the St. Cloud Hospital as a Nurse’s Aid for many years. She was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud.

Kay was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren. Kay also enjoyed socializing with her neighbors, often getting together for afternoon coffee. Kay also enjoyed cooking and going camping. She will be remembered for her good sense of humor and quick wit; never one to shy away from sharing her personal beliefs or opinions.

She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Donald; children, David and Lori (Kurt) Koopmeiners; grandchildren, Trevor, Mitchell and Nathan Waldorf and Rachel and Carly Koopmeiners; sisters-in-law, Kaye Monarski and Ginny Monarski; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Kay is preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Lucille (Tore) Allegrezza, Chuck Monarski, Eloise (Steve) Stiebinger, Jim Monarski and an infant sister.

A special thank you to the staff of Good Shepherd, for their loving and compassionate care of Kay over the years.