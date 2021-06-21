Kathleen “Kathy” J. (Perry) Davis, 72, St. Cloud

September 12, 1948 - June 17, 2021

There will be no services for Kathleen “Kathy” J. (Perry) Davis, age 72, who passed away Thursday at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Kathy was born September 12, 1948 in St. Cloud to Harold & Agnes (Wolke) Perry. She married Jack Davis on August 5, 2002 in Sartell. Kathy grew up in Sartell, lived in Texas for 35 years, and moved back to Sartell in 2011. She worked at Perry’s Bar that her father owned. Kathy loved horses and enjoyed spending holidays with family, baking, knitting, bowling, motorcycling, and flea markets. She was a loving mother and grandmother, and was most proud of her children and granddaughter. Kathy was loving, strong willed, independent, very determined, feisty, and had a good sense of humor.

Survivors include her husband, Jack of St. Cloud; daughters, Mary Lenger of Waite Park and Angela (Brant) Baird; sisters, Debra Perry of Sartell, Janice (Peter) Brinkman of Otsego and Mary Kay (Robert) Alvord of St. Cloud; granddaughter, Ariel Baird; and many nieces and nephews. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Judy Hobbs.