Katherine Ruprecht, 66, Rice

August 12, 1954 – February 15, 2021

Katherine Mary Ruprecht, age 66, of Rice, MN passed away peacefully on Monday February 15, 2021 in the comfort of her own home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 20 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Opole. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 PM on Friday, February 19 at the Miller Carlin Funeral Home of Holdingford, as well as one hour prior to the Mass at church from 10-11 AM on Saturday. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.

Katherine Mary Stegura was born on August 12, 1954 at the Saint Cloud Hospital to Joseph and Philomene (Warzecka) Stegura. She grew up on her parent’s farm and shared many joyful memories with her brothers and sister there. She met the love of her life at Holdingford High School, Michael John Ruprecht, and they went on to marry and spend 46 wonderful years together. Rarely spending a day apart, Kathy and Mike created a loving home for their 3 children Randy, Nikki and Paul. Kathy truly had a servant’s heart, never worrying about herself, always taking care of everyone around her. Her tough exterior helped her to not only beat the odds of her ovarian cancer diagnosis for 13 years, but allowed her to overcome anything that life brought her way with grace and dignity. She loved to crochet and spend time at the cabin, which she helped to build with her own two hands. A loving and devoted Mother, her children always knew she would do anything for them. Whether it was driving the entire map, pulling a trailer, to find that perfect dirt bike part or making sure a fresh hot dish was in hand before they left, Kathy always ensured the happiness of everyone she loved. She will be remembered as a kind woman with a giant heart who was close to God and lived as a servant to the Lord.

Left to cherish her are her husband, Michael, her children, Randy (Becky) Ruprecht and their children Rhiannon and Rosell, Nikki (Marshall) Neumiller and their child Joey and Paul (Melanie) Ruprecht and their children Santino, Amelia and June. She is also survived by her mother Philomene and siblings Jim, Sandy and Gary. Kathy was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Stegura.