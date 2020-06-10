Karen Gehrke, 55, St. Cloud

February 19, 1965 - June 7, 2020

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Friday June 12, 2020 at St. Mary’s Cathedral Lower Church in St. Cloud, Minnesota for Karen Gehrke, age 55 a resident of St. Cloud, MN. She died Sunday, June 7, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.

Karen is survived by her loving husband Eric and her daughter Samantha.

The Reverend Jose Chettoor will be the celebrant. Interment will be in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be held one-hour prior at the church.