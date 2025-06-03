Karen Fyten, 64, Hutchinson, formerly of Little Falls

November 8, 1960 - June 1, 2025

attachment-Karen Fyten loading...

Karen Fyten, 64 year old resident of Hutchinson, formerly of Little Falls, passed away on Sunday, June 1, at River Oaks Assisted Living in Hutchinson. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 5, at 11:00 A.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls with Father David Maciej officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. The burial will be held at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Buckman.

Karen Fyten was born on November 8th, 1960 at St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls to Lyle and Dorothy (Bloom) Manlick. Karen and her siblings lived with their foster parents John and Avis Tretter, in Hillman. She graduated from Onamia High School in 1980 with her sister Linda. Karen was united in marriage to Irving Plante, and after his passing, she was later united in marriage to Walter “Wally” Fyten.

Throughout her life, Karen always worked to take care of others. Her first job after graduating was in a church daycare. Later, she worked as a nursing assistant at the Lutheran Home and at a dog kennel business, caring for the animals. Karen was a kind soul with a big heart who enjoyed music, reading, crafting, and going out for coffee with her sister Mary. Family and friends remember her as a true artist who could create something beautiful out of anything she touched.

Left to cherish her memory are her siblings, Dale (Shirley) Manlick of Aledo, IL, Steve Kadlec of Mora, MN, Linda (Jim) Gunther of Pierz, MN, Mary (Mark) Bellefeuille of Little Falls, Glen Sorteberg of East Grand Forks, MN; 10 nephews and 6 nieces; and numerous great nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Lyle and Dorothy Manlick; foster parents, John and Avis Tretter; first husband, Irving Plante; second husband, Wally Fyten; and siblings, Kenny Manlick, Pat Kurowski, and Carol Langer.