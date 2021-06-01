JUST IN: City of Minneapolis Lifts Mask Mandate

The City of Minneapolis is ending its indoor mask requirements effective immediately. Mayor Jacob Frey mad the announcement. That now leaves Saint Paul as the state's largest city still requiring mask wearing indoors.

Minneapolis has had a mask mandate in effect since May of 2020.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz ended the state's mask mandate on May 14th.

Get our free mobile app

The Minnesota Department of Health reported just 139 new cases in the past day, and two additional deaths.

I went to the Twins game with Amie and my parents this past Sunday, and because Target Field is in Minneapolis, face masks were required in the stadiums indoor spaces -- but did not need to be worn in the open-air seating area.

It felt good to be back at a Twins game -- and I didn't feel strange to be among tens of thousands of fellow Minnesotans without wearing a mask. It just felt like the last year was a strange dream, and it was nice to be awake again.