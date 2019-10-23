Jury Resuming Deliberations in Rochester Murder Trial

ROCHESTER (AP) -- An Olmsted County jury will resume deliberations in the retrial of a Rochester man accused of fatally shooting a 17-year-old boy in a confrontation over a traffic accident.

Alexander Weiss is being retried for second-degree murder in the death of Muhammed Rahim on Jan. 14, 2018. Weiss claimed self-defense, saying Rahim confronted him following the collision.

A jury could not reach a verdict in the first trial last May and a judge declared a mistrial.

The jury deliberated about eight hours on Tuesday and requested another look at the bodycam video from one of the first officers on the scene that day, as well as surveillance video from a nearby apartment building.