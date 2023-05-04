Junior College Baseball Results

MINNESOTA COLLEGE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE ROUND UP

CENTRAL DIVISION TECH/COMMUNITY COLLEGES

CLOUD TCC CYCLONES 9 CLC TC RAIDERS 6

(Wednesday May 3rd)

The Cyclones defeated the Central Division Rivals the Raiders, backed by eleven hits, including three home runs and a double. This gave their starting pitcher good support, Righty Brooks Asche a freshman from MACCRAY High School threw five innings to earn the win. Lefty Carson Kullhem a freshman from Aitkin High School threw one inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout. Righty Carson Geislinger a sophomore from Eden Valley-Watkins High School threw the final inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout.

The Cyclones offense was led by John Deschamps, a sophomore from Bayamon, Puerto Rico went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and he earned two walks. Dylan Gertken a sophomore from Melrose High School went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs. Sam Holthaus a freshman from St. Cloud Apollo High School went 1-for-2 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Brock Woitalla a freshman from Monticello High School went 3-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Blaine Fischer a freshman from BBE High School went 2-for-3 and he scored a run.Clayton Hansen a freshman from Willmar High School went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Matthew Perry a freshman from Suamico, Wisconsin went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Brady Linn a sophomore from Rocori High School earned a walk and he scored a run and Peyton Winter a sophomore from BBE High School earned a walk.

The Raiders starting pitcher was Righty Adam Jensen a freshman from Brainerd High School, he threw four innings. He gave up nine hits, eight runs, issued four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty Austin Meister a sophomore from Pequot Lakes High School threw 1/3 of an inning, he issued two walks. Righty Brett Letness a freshman from Moorhead High School threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Raiders offense was led by Mason Argir, a sophomore from Brainerd High School went 1-for-4 for three RBIs. Noah Cekalla a sophomore from Pierz High School went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Beau Lepel a freshman from Glencoe-Silver Lake High School went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Erubiel Ozuna a sophomore from Vista Grande High School, Arizona went 1-for-2 with a double and Justin Stalboerger a freshman from Moorhead High School went 1-for-1, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Alonso Bacame a sophomore from Desert View High School, Arizona went 1-for-2 with a double and he scored a run. Rylee Rauch a sophomore from Pierz High School went 1-for-2 and Jack Thorn a freshman from Becker High School scored a run.

CLOUD TCC CYCLONES 9 CLC TC RAIDERS 6

(Wednesday May 3rd)

The Cyclones defeated the Raiders in game two, backed by eleven hits, including three doubles, they were aided four four walks and solid defense. The Cyclones starting pitcher was Righty Kayden Swenson a freshman from Elk River High School. He threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, issued two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Lefty Carson Reeve a freshman from PEM High School threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Righty Matthew Perry a freshman from Bay Port High School in Wisconsin threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Cyclones offense was led by DH John Dechamps, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Jake Ince a freshman from Aitkin High School went 2-for-3 for two RBIs. Catcher Blaine Fischer went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and third baseman Dylan Gertken went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Center fielder Brady Linn went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Right fielder Cayden Hansen went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. First baseman Sam Holthaus went 1-for-4 and Brock Woitalla earned a walk. Joel Torres Rivera from Manuel Cruz Maceira High School in Peurto Rico earned two walks.

The Raiders starting pitcher was righty Alonso Bacame a sophomore from Tucson, Arizona threw five innings, he gave up nine hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Lefty Mason Argir a sophomore from Brainerd High School threw one inning, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Raiders offense was led by Catcher Leo Villa, he went 2-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk. DH Noah Cekalla went 3-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Center fielder Erubiel Ozuna went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Third base Beau Lepel went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and center fielder Ivan Villa went 1-for-3. First baseman Jack Thorn had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and right fielder Adam Braun earned a walk.

ALEXANDRIA TC LEGENDS 8 ANOKA RAMSEY GOLDEN RAMS 8

(Wednesday May 3rd)

The Legends defeated their Central Division rivals the Golden Rams, backed by nine hits, including two home runs, a triple and a double. They were aided by five walks and they played solid defense. They put up three runs in the third and four in the fifth innings. Righty Brock Depute a freshman from Mowhall High School in North Dakota threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run, issued one walk and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Legends offense was led by Brady Goebel from Albany High School, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Levi Lampert from Upsala High School went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs. Felix Porras from Orlando, Florida went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Noah Lower from Eagle River High School went 1-for-4 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a run. Carter Lang from New Ulm High School went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Jacob Merrill from Sartell-St. Stephen High School went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Calen O’Connell from Startell-St. Stephen High School earned two walks and Gannon Hall from Mohal High School in North Dakota earned two walks.

The Golden Rams starting pitcher righty Brett Sullivan a freshman from Champlin Park High School threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Righty Matthew Ramsdell a freshman from Mesa, Arizona threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up one hit, one run, three walks and he recored two strikeouts.

The Golden Rams offense was led by Ramon Perez a freshman from Garland, Texas went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Mikey McBryar a freshman from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma went 1-for-3 with a double. Jeremy Brown a freshman from North St. Paul went 1-for-3. Jacob Contreras a freshman from Osseo High School went 1-for-3 and Henry Gibbs a sophomore from French Town, Montana scored a run.

ANOKA RAMSEY GOLDEN RAMS 6 ALEXANDRIA TC LEGENDS 4

(Wednesday May 3rd)

The Golden Rams come back in game two to defeat the Central Division foe the Legends, backed by eight hits. Righty Jacob Contreras a freshman from Osseo High School started on the mound for the Golden Rams. He threw 6 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, four runs, one walk and he he recorded seven strikeouts. Lefty Wyatt Doubler a sophomore from Osseo High School threw 2/3 of an inning to close it out.

The Golden Rams offense was led by Jacob Contreras, he went 2-for-4 with three doubles for a RBI. Jeremy Brown went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Noah Thompson went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Ricky Ramsdell went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Drake Locklear went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Wyatt Doubler earned a walk and he scored a run. Ramon Perez went 1-for-1, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Matt Ramsdell went 1-for-3.

The Legends starting pitcher was lefty Kai Mayfield from Beatrice, Nebraska threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, issued to walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Righty Chuck Hackett from Foley High School threw 3 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Legends offense was led by Mason Conrad, he went 3-for-3 for a RBI and a stolen base. Felix Porras went 2-for-3 and Jacob Merrill went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Brady Goebel and Noah Lower both was credited for a RBI and both scored a run. Levi Lampert went 1-for-4, Carter Lang went 1-for-3 and Lucas Burgum earned a walk and he scored a run.

RIDGEWATER WARRIORS 14 FERGUS FALLS TCC SPARTANS 13

(Wednesday May 3rd)

The Warriors come from behind to defeat their Central Division rivals the Spartans, backed by seventeen hits, including a home run, two doubles and a triple and they were aided by eight walks. The Warriors put five runs in the fifth and three in the seventh inning, they won on a walk off single by Sam Etterman. The Warriors starting pitcher was Zeke Walton from Bold High School, he threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, eight runs and three walks. Lefty Ty Schulte a sophomore from Yellow Medicine East High School threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty Nikson Knapper a freshman from Yellow Medicine East High School threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded three strikeouts, to earn the win.

The Warriors offense was led by Nolan Spence went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double for two RBIs, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a pair of runs. Josh Robb went 2-for-3 with a triple and a sacrifice fly for six RBIs and he earned a walk. Reece Schwirtz went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored a run. Sam Etterman went 4-for-6 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Nikson Knapper went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Tyler Fillis went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Caden Lang went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run, Matt Beacom went 1-for-2, he earned three walks, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Hank Bulson went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Bennett Knapper went 1-for-2 and he scored a run.

The Spartans starting pitcher was Jackson Martin, he threw three innings, he gave up four hits, three runs and he issued four walks. Beau Fetting threw three innings in relief, he gave up eight hits, eight runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Aidan O’Brien threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up five hits and three runs.

The Spartans was led on offense by Jackson Martin, he went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs. Logan Pulju went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Luke Ruter went 1-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Bryce Kruger went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Beau Fetting went 2-for-5 with a home run and he scored two runs. Ben Monson went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Eoghan Fisher went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and Mike Short earned two walks, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Ian Stanton went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run.

RIDGEWATER WARRIORS 14 FERGUS FALLS TCC SPARTANS 3

(Wednesday May 3rd)

The Warriors defeated their Central Division rival the Spartans, backed by ten hits, including two home runs and two doubles. They played solid defense in support of Righty Josh Robb, a sophomore for St. Peter High School. He threw three innings, he gave up eight hits, three runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Righty Carter Lang a freshman from Glencoe-Silver Lake threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Warriors offense was led by Bennett Knapper, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs. Josh Robb went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Sam Etterman went 1-for-3 with a home run, he earned a walk and he scored scored a pair of runs. Tyler Fillis went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Matt Become went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Reese Schwirtz went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Nolan Spence went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Nikson Knapper was credited for two RBIs and he scored a run. Carter Thelen had three stolen bases and Tanner Olson was hit by a pitch and he earned a walk.

The Spartans starting pitcher was Righty Luke Ruter a freshman from New London-Spicer High School. He threw three innings, he gave up five hits and four runs. Righty Krosby Aseana a sophomore from Underwood High School threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up three hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Righty Ian Staton a freshman from Northfield High School threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, five runs and two walks.

The Spartans offense was led by Mike Short, he went 1-for-2 with a home run for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Luke Ruter went 3-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Beau Fetting went 3-for-3, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Logan Pulju went 1-for-3 and Ben Monson had a stolen base. Caleb Jablonski and Ian Stanton both went 1-for-2.

ANOKA RAMSEY TC GOLDEN RAMS 10 CLC TC RAIDERS 1

(Monday May 1st)

The Golden Rams had big Central Division win over the Raiders, backed by ten hits, including four doubles. They put up four runs in the first and the fifth innings, this gave their pitcher a great deal of support. Righty Josh Stoll a sophomore from Andover High School started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He threw six innings to earned the win, he gave up five hits, one run and he recorded eight strikeouts. Righty Jeremy Brown a freshman from North St. Paul threw the final inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Golden Rams offense was led by Jacob Contreras a freshman from Osseo High School went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Patrick Brey a freshman from Robbinsdale Armstrong High School went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Jeremy Brown a freshman North St. Paul went 2-for-4 with two doubles and he scored a run. Ricky Ramsdell a freshman from Hamilton High School in Arizona went 3-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Henry Gibbs a sophomore from Frenchtown, Montana went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Matthew Ramsdell a freshman from Hamilton High School in Arizona was credited for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Mikey McBryar a freshman from Union High School in Oklahoma was credited for two RBIs and he scored a run. Ramon Perez a freshman from Naaman Forest High School in Texas went 1-for-3.

The Raiders starting pitcher was Lefty Devin Begay, a freshman from Mesa, Arizona, he threw five innings, he gave up ten hits, ten runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Righty Brett Letness a freshman from Moorhead High School threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk.

The Raiders offense was led by Jack Thorn a freshman from Becker High School, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI. Beau Lepel a freshman from Plato, Minnesota went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Adam “Deuce”Braun a sophomore from Buffalo High School went 1-for-3. Erubiel Ozuna a sophomore from Casa Grande, Arizona went 1-for-3. Noah Cekalla a sophomore from Pierz High School went 1-for-4.

ANOKA RAMSEY TC GOLDEN RAMS 9 CLC TC RAIDERS 8

(Monday May 1st)

The Golden Rams defeated the Central Division rivals the Raiders, backed by ten hits. Their starting pitcher was righty Kenny Jones-Foster, a freshman from Becker High School. He threw 2 1/3 innings. He gave up five hits, eight runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Righty Daniel Pacheco a freshman Mariana High School in Arizona. He threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, six walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Golden Rams offense was led by Ramon Perez, he went 2-for-3 with a double for four RBIs and he scored a run. Ricky Ramsdell went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Wyatt Doubler went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Henry Gibbs went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Jeremy Brown went 2-for-4 and he scored two runs. Aaron Yund went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Noah Fenders went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Patrick Brey went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Jacob Contreras earned a walk and he scored two runs.

The Raiders starting pitcher was a righty Gavin Gast a freshman from Moorhead High School threw three innings. He gave up nine hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty Ivan Villa a sophomore form Green Valley, Arizona threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, two runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Raiders offense was led by Adam “Deuce” Braun went 2-for-3 with two doubles for a RBIs. Turner Locken went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Leo Villa went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Alonso Bacame went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Beau Lepel went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored two runs. Erubiel Ozuna went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored a run, Mason Argir went 1-for-5, Erik Bungum earned two walks and he Brett Letness earned a walk.