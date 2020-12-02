June A. Kirkpatrick, 97, Eden Valley

January 9, 1923 - November 27, 2020

Private services will be held for June A. Kirkpatrick, 97, of Eden Valley, who passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Hilltop Care Center in Watkins, in the presence of her family.

June was born on January 9, 1923 in Eden Lake Township to Ivan Chalmer and Martha Elizabeth (Mills) Thoms. She married Edward Kirkpatrick on April 29, 1942 at the Church of God in Eden Valley. June worked primarily as a homemaker, raising seven children and enjoying time with three generations of grandchildren as well. She was a member of the Church of God in Eden Valley, where she was involved with the Ladies Aid and served as a teacher and youth leader. She was devoted to coaching the Bible Quiz team, with her team winning the nationals several times. She was a voracious reader and enjoyed puzzles and word games. June had a creative side that she expressed through sewing, quilting, crocheting, doing ceramics, and painting. She was a wonderful baker, and pies were her specialty. A master planner and organizer, June made sure every detail was taken care of for her large family gatherings. She was loving, caring and family oriented, and her quick wit and dry humor will be missed. June was a steadfast and Christ-centered woman of faith.

June is survived by her children, Lynn (Dillon) Kirkpatrick of Hutchinson, Diane (Lyle) Meyer of Eden Valley, Kenneth (Mary) of White Bear Lake, Terry (Teresa) of Paynesville, Rick (Tammy) of Eden Valley, Lori (Tony) Schneider of Cold Spring and Nancy Kirkpatrick of Pickerington, OH; brother, Wayne (Carol) Thoms of Glen Ellyn, IL; 20 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren and 12 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Ed; son David; brother Donald Thoms; sister Delores Lunderby; three grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.