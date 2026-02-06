June 3, 1954 – February 3, 2026

Via Daniel Funeral Home Via Daniel Funeral Home loading...

Julie Gaetz, 71, of St. Cloud, Minnesota, passed away on February 3, 2026, at St. Cloud Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

Julie was born on June 3, 1954, to James and Yvonne Quinlan. She graduated from Anoka High School in 1972 and went on to attend St. Cloud State University. While visiting a friend at St. Benedict’s University, she met the love of her life, Tom. They were married on January 25, 1975.

Julie worked for the phone company from 1975 until her retirement in 2022, faithfully weathering numerous name changes and buyouts, including Northwestern Bell, US West, Qwest, CenturyLink, and finally Lumen. In retirement, Julie served as a foster grandparent at Pine Meadow Primary School in Sartell, Minnesota.

Julie was a passionate advocate for the American Heart Association and its Go Red for Women campaign. She volunteered at numerous events, spoke to groups, and helped raise awareness about the impact of heart disease on women. Her advocacy even took her to Washington, D.C., where she met with Minnesota legislators to support this important cause.

An avid gardener, Julie was well known for planting far too many flowers each summer. She was also a voracious reader, eagerly devouring books and news articles alike. Above all, Julie cherished her family. Her children and grandchildren were the joy of her life, and she rarely missed a game, concert, performance, or fundraiser, spending countless evenings and weekends cheering them on.

Julie was preceded in death by her parents, James and Yvonne Quinlan, and her sister, Susan Litvak. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Tom Gaetz; her children, Jason, Sean (Whitney), Bill (Heather), and Jackie (Jesse Schaefer); and her beloved grandchildren, Ricky, Ellie, Jimmy, Olive, Lily, Kate, Charley, and Mabel.

She is also survived by her sister, Kathy (Dale Hebert); and her brothers- and sisters-in-law: Gary (Patt), John (Carol), Steve (Carol), Mary (Roman), Mike (Michele), Rick (Rose), Patti (Ron), Tim (Eser), Charlie (June), Mark (Shelly), Peter (Dawn), Sheila (Jason), and Matt (Beth).

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday, February 15, from 4:00–7:00 p.m. at the Red Carpet Martini Lounge. The funeral will take place on Monday, February 16, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Cathedral upper church, with visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. A reception with lunch served will follow immediately at the Red Carpet Martini Lounge.