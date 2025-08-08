June 5, 1947 - July 28, 2025

Judithann ‘Judy’ Cecelia Mares-Richer, age 78, of Staples, MN passed away on July 28, 2025, in Staples. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday August 23, 2025, at 11:30am at Faith Lutheran Church in Staples. There will be a visitation beginning at 10:30am at the church.

Judy was born on June 5, 1947, to Willfred Mares and Ida Schmit. She grew up in Watkins, MN. She attended St. Anthony Catholic School and graduated from Cold Spring High School. She then graduated from St. Cloud State University, receiving a teaching degree. She taught in Minneapolis and later was Dean of Student Affairs at Central Lakes College. She loved socializing, visiting casinos and playing cards and slots, and enjoyed going camping.

Judy is survived by her brother Duane Mares (Pat), son Chad Richer, granddaughter Carsyn Richer, Grandson Cash Richer, and many friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents and former husbands Russ Way and Dal Richer.