Judy M. Wilson, 73, St. Cloud

Judy M. Wilson, age 73 of St. Cloud, died Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital, St. Cloud, MN.

Due to concerns with the Covid-19 pandemic, private family service will be held. Those wishing to share in the services celebrating Judy’s life can join via livestream linked at the end of Judy’s obituary on www.bensonfuneralhome.com shortly before 11:00AM on Monday, September 28, 2020. Burial will be at a later date, to be announced, at the Immanuel Lutheran of Brunswick Cemetery in Mora, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Judy was born on December 18, 1946 in Grasston Township near Mora, MN to George and Margaret (Stromberg) Anderson. She graduated from Ogilvie High School in 1964 and then completed the secretarial program at Minnesota School of Business where she graduated top of her class. Judy was united in marriage to Jay Wilson on March 16, 1968 at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Brunswick. The couple made their home in a number of communities including Minneapolis, Braham, Mora, Willmar, Bemidji, and Princeton, where they lived for over 40 years before moving to St. Cloud in 2014. Judy worked a variety of jobs in Mora, Milaca and Princeton before working for Hoffman Engineering for over 20 years, retiring in 2002. Judy will be remembered as a person who always had a smile, and a way of welcoming people in and helping them. She was known for working harder for other people than herself and was never happier than when she was spending time with family and friends. Judy enjoyed sewing, spending time on the water fishing, and flowers. She had a way of using random everyday ingredients to create amazing meals. Her grandchildren will never forget her banana bread and goulash. Judy was a long-time member of Immanuel Lutheran Church of Brunswick, where she sang in the choir and taught Sunday school.

Judy is survived by her husband, of over 50 years, Jay of St. Cloud, MN, sons, Randy (Alison) of New Brighton, MN, and Gary (Michelle) of St. Cloud, MN and seven grandchildren; Nils, June, Graham, Charlie, George, Molly and Lily. Additionally, many beloved family and friends also survive her.

Judy is preceded in death by her parents and two infant brothers.