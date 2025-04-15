Judith Lee Meyers, 81, Big Lake

March 13, 1944 - April 7, 2025

Judith (Judy) Meyers, 81 of Big Lake, MN died on Monday, April 7, 2025 suddenly at her home.

Judy was born March 13, 1944 in Milwaukee, WI to Fred and Anna (Stipanich) Meyers. She worked as a Supervisor in Social Services for Milwaukee County until retirement.

Judy was a die hard Packers fan. She bled green and gold and if you offended her loyalty she had NO problem telling you to shut up.

Judy absolutely adored Prince. She went to Paisley Park twice and attended every Prince concert in Milwaukee, WI.

Judy is survived by her son Robert Kramer of Big Lake, MN, daughter, Laura Kramer-Saxton of Milwaukee, WI, best "Regular" Grandma to 4 grandson's Zachary, Jacob, Daniel, and Micah Saxton of Milwaukee, WI and 6 great grand daughters. Judy is also survived by Anna Davis whom she considered one of her own and family.

Judy was accepted as family by her friends and became a bonus grandma to their children.

Judy spent the last 17 years living with her son Robert who was her best friend and caretaker. She always told her friends " Bobby takes the best care of me."

Memorial services will be June 7th, 2025 at the Waters Church in Sartell, MN. Tabi Palmer will officiate. Visitation will be at 10am and funeral at 11am with food and fellowship to follow service at Waters Church Sartell, MN 1227 Pine CO RD Sartell, MN 56377.

In honor of Judy we are wearing her favorite color purple, as Judy would of told you nothing Vikings thou just purple lol.