Judith “Judy” Riley, 62, Pierz

October 17, 1958 - November 22, 2020

Judith "Judy" Riley, 62 year old resident of Pierz, died Sunday, November 22nd at her home in Pierz surrounded by family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 30th at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierz with Father Kenneth Popp officiating. Burial will be at Saint Joseph's Parish Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 29th and from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Monday, November 30th. All visitation times will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierz, MN. The family asks those attending to please respect the COVID-19 guidelines with social distancing and masks will be required.

Judith Kay Stachowski was born on October 17, 1958 in St. Paul, MN to Lloyd and Marcene (Sitzman) Stachowski. She grew up in Babbitt, MN and attended John F. Kennedy High School graduating with the class of 1977. She then went on to attend the St. Cloud Vocational Technical College in the Sales and Marketing Program. Judy was united in marriage to Thomas Riley on June 7, 1980 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud, MN. The couple lived in various locations before making their home in Pierz, MN in 1998 with their three children. While Judy held different jobs throughout her life, including working in sales and running her at home daycare, she spent the past twenty-two years working at Red's Auto in Pierz as the store manager and "so much more". She found great joy in helping her customers each and every day, often welcoming them by name and always with a smile. Judy was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother and treasured the time she was able to spend with her family. She enjoyed gardening, baking and was a self-taught crocheter of blankets, hats and other items that she loved gifting to friends and loved ones. Judy was a selfless, kind-hearted and beloved member of her community. She was truly one in a million and will be forever in our hearts.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Thomas Riley of Pierz, children, Jeffrey (Tiffany) Riley of Pierz, Jennifer (Kennith) Pekarek of Pierz, Jessica Riley of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Lily Riley, Coleman Pekarek and Olivia Pekarek, all of Pierz; father, Lloyd Stachowski of Pierz; siblings, Sue (Duane) Paulsen of St. Cloud, Dan (Cathy) Stachowski of Sartell, Brian Stachowski of St. Cloud; mother-in-law, Helen Riley of Joplin, MO; and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Marcene Stachowski and father-in-law, Terry Riley.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to CHI Hospice are preferred. They may be sent to CHI Health at Home, 815 SE 2nd Street, Little Falls, MN 56345.