Judith (Judy) Mareck, 75, Albany

January 2, 1946 – April 28, 2021

Judith (Judy) Mareck of Albany, Minnesota passed away peacefully on April 28, 2021 at the Age of 75 after a long courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by her loving family.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 3 at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany with Father Julius Beckermann, OSB officiating.

Visitation will be from 9 to 11 am on Monday at the church in Albany.

Judith Catherine Mareck was born January 2, 1946 in Albany, Minnesota to Frank and Gertrude (Kohorst) Wohletz. She graduated from Albany High School in 1963. She was united in marriage to Richard Mareck on September 11, 1965 at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany. She was a member of Seven Dolors Catholic Church, Christian Mothers, and St. Francis Mission Group. Judy was an exceptional Daycare Provider for over forty years. Judy enjoyed working on jigsaw puzzles, crossword puzzles, reading and spending time with family. She liked to play games on her iPad; her favorite being Hay Day. She loved to travel with Rich whenever there was an opportunity, especially to her favorite destination Disney World in Florida including those beloved Disney Cruises which she so dearly loved. Judy was an avid Minnesota Twins fan and spent many hours sitting on the edge of her seat wondering if it would be a win for her favorite team. Judy also spent many hours working in her beautiful flower gardens despite those nasty weeds.

Survivors include her loving husband of 56 years, Richard Mareck of Albany; children, Denise (Richard) Waldvogel of Sartell, Andrew (Michele) Mareck of Otsego; 4 grandchildren, Brittany (Michael) Jarosz of Dassel, Brandon Waldvogel of Mound, Dylan and Mason Mareck of Otsego; and 2 great-grandchildren Olivia and Flynn Jarosz; sister, Eileen Dingmann of Richmond; and sisters-in-law, Kathy Wohletz of Holdingford and Shirley Wohletz of Albany.

She was proceeded in death by her parents; daughter, Amy Mareck; brothers, Donald Kleve, Frank Wohletz, Jr, August Wohletz and Roger Wohletz; sister, Audrey Meierhofer; brothers-in-law, Jerry Meierhofer, Joe Dingmann; and sister-in-law, Evie Kleve.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Holy Family School, Albany are preferred.