Juanita J. Moser, 91, Paynesville

September 11, 1930 - March 6, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at the St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville for Juanita J. Moser, age 91, of Paynesville, who passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at her home at Washburne Court in Paynesville. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Entombment will be in the St. Louis Parish Cemetery Mausoleum in Paynesville.

Visitation will be held from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March, 9, 2022 at the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the Church.

Juanita was born on September 11, 1930 to Lloyd and Alda (Block) Lang in Paynesville, Minnesota. She grew up in Paynesville and attended school through eight grade at the Brown Country School in Paynesville and later graduated from Paynesville High School; the first in her family. She married Edmund M. Moser on November 23, 1953 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville. First and foremost, Juanita was a farmer and faithfully tended to her chores everyday. Juanita also worked at the Paynesville Hospital and Mother Lucille’s Assisted Living in Richmond as a Nurse’s Aid. Juanita also enjoyed giving of her time and talents by volunteering as a driver for Tri-Cap and the Rose Center. She was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church; where she lived her faith with a rosary nearby and through her voice in the Church choir.

Juanita was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her family was her passion. She prized her children and grandchildren, attending their school events, athletic events, concerts and graduations. They could always find a place at her home, filling up on her wonderful cooking, watching movies, especially John Wayne, and listening to the wisdom of a person steeped in faith, nature, traditions and the land. It was the nature and land that inspired her to paint. Her landscapes, many of them scenes from the farm, are rich in color and detail. She also enjoyed traveling, reading and telling stories.

She is survived by her children, Joanne (John) Lahr of Sauk Centre, Lynnette (Mark) Casey of Phoenix, AZ, Sheryl (Ron) Fuchs of Paynesville, Tim (Michele) of Paynesville, and Patrick (Lee) of Paynesville; 26 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren, with two on the way; daughters-in-law, Laurie Moser of Minneapolis and Roxy Zachman of Paynesville; brother, Roger (Donna) Lang of Eden Valley; sister, Geraldine Bogatzki of Bertha; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Juanita is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edmund; sons, Martin and Joseph; and six siblings.

A special thank you to the staff of Washburne Court, Centra Care Hospice and the Rose Center for their loving and compassionate care of Juanita.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.