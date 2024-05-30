Joyce L. Buckley, 91, St. Cloud

May 6, 1933 - May 28, 2024

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, June 8, 2024 at the First Presbyterian Church, St. Cloud for Joyce L. Buckley and her husband, Dr. Chester W. “Chet” Buckley. Joyce, 91, of St. Cloud, rejoined her late husband on May 28, 2024 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Joyce was born on May 6, 1933, in Barnes county, North Dakota, to Anna and Jack Lingle. She married Chet Buckley on June 4, 1955, in Bemidji, MN. She graduated from Bemidji High School and Bemidji State College and taught elementary school for two years in Bemidji. She also taught in Clinton, MN, Glencoe, MN, and Springfield, MA before moving to St. Cloud in 1966. Joyce was a member of First Presbyterian Church and enjoyed singing in the choir for years. She served on the YMCA Board of Directors, member of AAUW Arts Group, member of the St. Cloud Country Club and volunteer for many organizations. She enjoyed tennis, golf, cross country skiing and spent many hours playing bridge in retirement.

She also became involved in decorating tables for the MS Luncheon and other functions. However, her grandchildren and their activities came first. She is survived by her three sons: Greg (Bridget) St. Louis Park, Tim (Ally) Seattle and Joel (Jill) St. Louis Park and her 4 grandchildren: Andrew (Andy), Spencer, Gianna and Clare. She also has brothers and sisters, Clif, David, Emmett Lingle and Grace Lawson and Lois Larson, in Minnesota and their families. Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Chet, sisters Lois Larson, brothers Clif and David.

Joyce was fiercely supportive of protecting children and helping those in need. She tirelessly donated her time and efforts to so many organizations – too many to name. Whether it was delivering Meals-on-Wheels late into the night or waking up at sunrise to go to City Court to petition for others’ safety that her courage of conviction compelled her to do – she never hesitated; or gave up. If you drive on Clearwater Road and see paved bike path/shoulders ….. Yup, that was her decades ago. Feel free to give a nod and a “good job, Joyce” as you drive down Clearwater Road very, very slowly. Yup … that was probably her, too.

Memorials preferred to First Presbyterian Church Maintenance Fund.