Joyce Hansen, 97, Cold Spring

August 22, 1922 - July 31, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rockville, MN for Joyce Hansen, age 97, who died Friday, July 31, 2020 at Assumption Home in Cold Spring. Burial will be in the Calvary Cemetery, Rockville, MN. Those attending the mass and burial service must wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Please book your spot for mass at www.christcatholic.com.

A visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, August 5 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring.

Joyce was born on August 22, 1922 in Duluth, MN to William and Marie (Wenzel) Kane. She married Pierre T. Hansen on June 18, 194 in St. Alexius Church, West Union, MN. Joyce was a teacher at John Clark Elementary for many years and loved being a farmer’s wife. She enjoyed traveling, her cottage at the lake, playing scrabble and telling jokes.

Survivors include her children, Pierre “Chip” (Barb), Patrick (Becca), Michael, Mary Jo (Jack) Tamble, Candy (Pat) Benoit, Daniel, Eileen (Doyle) Anderson; siblings, Patty Neal, Marilynn Middendorf, Jack Kane, Charles Kane; 18 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Pierre T. Hansen; brother, Jim Kane.