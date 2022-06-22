Joyce H. Merten, 88, St. Cloud

January 17, 1934 - June 20, 2022

Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. on Friday, June 24, 2022 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Joyce H. Merten, age 88, of St. Cloud. Joyce passed away peacefully on June 20, 2022 at Arlington Place in St. Joseph with family at her side. Deacon Steve Yanish will officiate. Entombment will take place in the Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud. Visitation will begin after 9:30 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

Joyce was born January 17, 1934 in St. Cloud to Ralph and Helen (Becker) Rymer. She married the love of her life Nicholas Merten on June 17, 1954 at Holy Angels Catholic Church in St. Cloud. She enjoyed gardening, artistic painting, holiday decorating, cooking, dancing and music. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a member of St. Mary’s Cathedral Parish.

Joyce is survived by her children Robert (Carolyn) Merten of St. Cloud, Cynthia Haugen of St. Cloud, Tammy (Scott) Kramer of Waite Park and Kelly (Ileana) Merten of Rice; 9 grandchildren Melissa Madsen, Matthew Merten, Brooke Wolak, Nicholas Haugen, Nicole Rhoda, Courtney Peine, Ilexa Merten, Mitchell Merten and Johanna Merten; 6 great grandchildren Carla, Kolbie, Pacey, Mack, Sophie, and Theodore; brother Gary (Nancy) Rymer and sister Brenda (Peter) Albin.

Joyce is preceded in death by her parents, husband Nick, brother Ralph Rymer Jr. and sister Elaine Ritchie.

A special thank you to the amazing staff at Arlington Place and St. Croix Hospice.