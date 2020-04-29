Joyce Gotvald, 68, Sauk Rapids and formerly of Hillman

July 1, 1951 - April 28, 2020

Joyce Gotvald, age 68 of Sauk Rapids and formerly of Hillman, passed away April 28, 2020 at Wildwood Assisted Living in Sauk Rapids. Private Graveside Services will be 10:00 AM, Thursday, April 30, 2020 at St. Rita's Catholic Cemetery, Hillman. Rev. Jerry Schik will officiate. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Joyce Margaret Gotvald was born July 1, 1951 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to John and Clara (Struffert) Gotvald Sr. She grew up near Gotvald's Corner in rural Hillman. Joyce will be remembered for being a very social person and someone who always remembered names and phone numbers. She loved coloring, crocheting, and collecting pens. She loved all children, especially her many nieces and nephews.

She is survived by her brothers and sisters: Dick (Sandra), Hillman; Judy Kelash, St. Cloud; Sam (Bonnie), Hillman, Jane (Dave) Barclay, Hillman: John Jr., (Rose Ann), Hillman; Kay (Mike) Winscher, Royalton; Jeff (Terrie), Pierz; Jolene (Alan) Peters, St. Cloud and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, John Kelash.