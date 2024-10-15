Joseph “Joe” C. Pick, 81, Sauk Rapids

June 5, 1943 - October 13, 2024

attachment-Joseph Pick loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 17, 2024 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Joseph “Joe” Pick, age 81, who passed away Sunday at his home. Rev. J.C. Duncan will officiate and burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Thursday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Joe was born June 5, 1943 in St. Cloud to Wendelin and Laura (Fettig) Pick. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. Joe married Johnnie Haack on June 1, 1965 in Gatesville, TX. He lived most of his life in the Sauk Rapids/St. Cloud area and operated Pick’s Manufacturing and Welding for 35 years, retiring in 2003. Joe was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, Sauk Rapids VFW Post 6992, and the Metal Craftsman Organization. He enjoyed time at the lake, fishing, traveling, farming, and spending time outdoors.

Joe is survived by his wife, Johnnie of Sauk Rapids; children, Robert Pick of St. Cloud, Brenda (John) Middendorf of Monticello, William (Dennale) Pick of Sauk Rapids, and Melinda Reid of Riesel, TX; siblings, John (Theresa) Pick of Grand Rapids, Kathleen Welliver of Tucson, AZ, Michael (Karen) Pick of Foley, Thomas (Jolene) Pick of Mounds View, Mary (Chuck) Mattson of Excelsior, Julie Bonami of Excelsior, and Carol (Lanny) Nachtmann of Virginia, MN; eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, James and Stephen.