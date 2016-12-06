Jolley Trolley Food Drive Off to Strong Start

ST. CLOUD -- The annual food drive sponsored by Metro Bus, Townsquare Media and Royal Tire is off to a good start. Volunteers collected 261 pounds of food and $642 in cash at the Coborn's on Cooper Monday.

The food is about half the weight from last year's first day at that location, but twice the amount of cash. Every dollar raised has additional buying power because of the match from the Norm Skalicky Foundation's annual Charity Challenge.

The "Jolley Trolley" food drive will be at Cash East in St. Cloud from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Here is a list of the other locations where the "Jolley Trolley" will be this week...

4-7 pm Wednesday, December 7th — Lunds/Byerly’s, St. Cloud

4-7 pm Thursday, December 8th — Coborn’s — Sauk Rapids

4-7 pm Friday, December 9th — Coborn’s on Pinecone, Sartell

10am-1pm Saturday, December 10th — Walmart, Sartell