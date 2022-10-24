Join St. Cloud State Frat as they Scare and Care this Halloween Week
Halloween is only a week away and scaring season is in full swing around Central Minnesota. There are corn mazes, fall festivals, pumpkin patches and last minute costume shopping and you better make sure you get that candy or treats for trick-or-treating.
But it's also time to cram in every last haunted house you can in for this year. Which is why you are going to want to make sure to get in one that is right here in St. Cloud and the best part is, it's for a good cause.
Had the pleasure of getting in a few of the guys from St. Cloud State University's Fraternity TKE, to talk about their upcoming Haunted House they are holding at the TKE house and for the first time ever, it's open to the public.
Entry is relatively cheap when you compare it to many other things you could be doing AND the proceeds are actually going to be helping out St. Jude's Children's Hospital, soooo it's for a GREAT cause.
The theme this year will be "Old School", which turns out are just the scary movies that came out during my time, so I think I just got told I'm "old" in the nicest way possible. Expect themes like "Scream", "Scare", "Freddy Krueger"...you know old school, haha!
But the new addition that TKE is really excited to bring to their Haunted House, beside being open to the public, is brand new LED lights. Look for them to be different with each floor of the Haunted House, which is three levels by the way.
Help a great cause and get your scare on, while TKE gets to get their care on Tuesday and Thursday.
Full Interview with details can be heard here:
Be sure to give them a like on social media, here are the links to them:
LOOK: How Halloween has changed in the past 100 years
SWEET: Here are the most popular Halloween candies
LOOK: 34 spooky dessert recipes for this Halloween
25 Scaredy Cat-Approved Halloween Movies