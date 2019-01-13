Johnnies, Bennies Top St. Olaf

The 11th ranked St. John's basketball team won their 12th game in a row Saturday afternoon 87-60 over visiting St. Olaf. The St. Ben's basketball team won their 3rd game in a row 78-52 over St. Olaf Saturday.

St. John's led 48-27 at halftime and continued to dominate in the 2nd half. The Johnnies were led in scoring by David Stokman with 21 points and Zach Hanson added 20 points. Stokman was 7-13 from 3-point range and had 7 assists.

St. John's improves to 13-1 overall and 9-0 in the MIAC. The Johnnies will play at Carleton Saturday January 19 at 3pm.