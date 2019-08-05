John Waszak, 78, Richmond

September 27, 1940 - August 3, 2019

A Celebration of Life will be at 11:00 a.m., Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond, MN for John Waszak, age 78, who died Saturday at his home surrounded by his family. Burial will be in the Eden Lake Cemetery, Eden Valley, MN.

A gathering of relatives and friends will be from 9:00 a.m. – 10:45 a.m., Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond.

John was born on September 27, 1940 in Poland to Stanislaw and Jadwiga (Sieracki) Waszak. He married Joyce Carol Frable on October 23, 1962. John enjoyed woodworking, tinkering with cars, boating and fishing. He was a perfectionist who liked things just so.

Survivors include his children, Lillian (Scot) Koester, Lenore Waszak, Lynn (Matt) Burg, Kathleen Waszak; siblings, Theresa Jadkowski, Felix Waszak; 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife; Joyce; siblings, Walter Waszak, Czeslawa Pel, Mary Staszak, Josef Waszak, Sophie Gavin and Kazimiera Thiemann.