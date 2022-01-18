John M. Schmidt, 98, formerly of St. Cloud

March 29, 1923 - January 14, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 21, 2022 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud for John M. Schmidt, age 98, formerly of St. Cloud who passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022 at Fairview Hospital in Edina. Reverend Joseph Herzing will officiate. Entombment will take place at Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum with full military honors.

Visitation will take place one hour prior to services on Friday at the church.

John was born on March 29, 1923 in St. Cloud to John L. and Kathryn (Miller) Schmidt. He graduated from St. Cloud Tech and served honorably in the United States Army during World War II. John married Marie Truzinski on June 12, 1943 at Camp Walters, Texas. John worked for the St. Cloud Fire Department for 27 years and was fondly nicknamed “Smokey”. He was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church, St. Cloud V. F. W. Granite Post #428, the Waite Park American Legion Silver Star Post #428, Eagles Aerie #622, and the St. Cloud Municipal Band.

John and Marie made many camping and canoeing trips in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area. They also toured the USA on their Gold Wing Motorcycle.

He is survived by his children, Dr. John of Grass Valley, CA, Jim (Sharon) of Delano, Jerry (Marianne) of Eden Prairie; seven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; and nieces nephews extended family and friends.

John was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marie in 2012; brother, Duane Schmidt; and sister, Marjorie Schmidt.

Memorials are preferred in Lieu of flowers.