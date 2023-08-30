John L. Blowers, 83, Becker

March 16, 1940 - August 28, 2023

Memorial Services will be 3:00 p.m. Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Faith Lutheran Church in Becker, MN for John L. Blowers, age 83, who passed away on Monday. Pastor Courtney Young will officiate and burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston, MN at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, September 8, 2023. Visitation will be from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Saturday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker, MN.

John was born March 16, 1940 in Mankato, MN to Clifford and Adeline (Douglas) Blowers. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. John married Joyce Lamberty on December 19, 1964 in Mankato, MN. He grew up in Austin, MN and went to college in Mankato, MN. Early in his career he traveled throughout the Midwest, working for multiple companies until settling in Breckenridge, MN where he opened his own Gamble’s Store for 10 years. He then worked for Thrifty White and was proud to open one of the first stores in the Mall of America called Everything’s a Dollar. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, Farmington American Legion, and Becker American Legion Post # 193. John enjoyed fishing, gardening, attending his grandchildren’s sporting events, and spending time with his family. His children and grandchildren meant the most to him. John was very proud to be a veteran. He was loving, caring, supportive, had a good sense of humor, and was known as “Honest John”.

Survivors include his wife, Joyce of Becker, MN; daughter and son, Julie (Kevin) Krenz of Becker, MN and Jeff Blowers of Minneapolis, MN; sister, Betty Svendsen of Ft. Collins, CO; grandchildren, Matt, Alyssa, and Amanda Krenz of Becker, MN; and many nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Jim and Bill Blowers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the American Cancer Society or Becker American Legion Post # 193.