Foley — John “Jack” David Broda, 74, of Foley, died Sunday, October 18, 2026, at St. Cloud Hospital, surrounded by his family.

Broda was born April 29, 1952, in St. Cloud to Norbert and Lorraine (Bozych) Broda. He was raised in Foley and worked for Franklin Manufacturing in St. Cloud, along with other jobs, including as a backhoe operator. He enjoyed welding, working in his shop, listening to music from the 1950s and 1960s, fishing, cooking and sharing jokes with family and friends.

He is survived by his children, Christina Broda, Kimberly Barsness and Heather Broda; stepsons, Travis Kuehn and Timothy Payne; grandsons, Javon-Taye Rodgers and Jadyn Titoe; great-granddaughter, Ivy Rodgers; sisters, Bonnie (John) Nathe and Juliene (Ed) Dumonceaux; brother, Randy (Sue) Broda; sister-in-law, Anna May Broda; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Broda; and brother, Ronald Broda.

Funeral service arrangements are pending and will be announced when confirmed. The family has established a fundraiser to help with funeral and burial expenses.

Arrangements are being handled by Foley Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: https://www.foleyfuneralhome.net/obituaries/john-jack-broda