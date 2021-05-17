John J. Scott, 81, Sauk Rapids

April 25, 1940 - May 15, 2021

Funeral Services will be private for John J. Scott, age 81, who passed away Saturday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Sartell.

John James Scott was born April 25, 1940 in a farmhouse in Minden Township, Minnesota to James William Scott and Adelia (Klaverkamp) Scott. He graduated from Foley High School in 1958. John was in the U.S. Army in active duty for two years, serving in the 16th Engineer Battalion Headquarters Co. and also in the Army Reserves for six years. He married Carole Shong on January 18, 1964 in Boyd, Wisconsin. John was employed at DeZurik Corporation in Sartell for two years in the machine shop. He then was employed by the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad, holding various positions. John retired from the office in Staples after 34 years of service in the year 2000. He belonged to the Transportation Union during his railroad career and served on the Board of Trustees for several years. John enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. He also enjoyed spending time with his much loved 13 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Carole; children, Nancy Puntney, Pete (Tanya) Scott, Cheryl (Alan) Eblen and Cindy (Eric) Sondag; 13 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; brothers, Ronald, Jerry and Bill; sisters, Theresa, Carol, Mary and Lucy. John was preceded in death by his parents; sons, James and Mark; brother, Patrick; sister, Ramona; and an infant brother.