November 22, 1933 - December 7, 2021

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held 1:00 p.m. on Monday, December 13, 2021 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for John Francis McCue, age 88, of St. Cloud who passed away on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at The Gardens at Foley. Reverend Brady Keller will officiate. Entombment will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery with full military honors at a later date.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services on Monday at the church. Parish prayers will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.

John was born on November 22, 1933 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire to James and Catherine (O’Donnell) McCue. He served honorably in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict. John graduated from St. John’s University in 1960. He married Joyce Rakotz on January 27, 1962 at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon. After receiving a Doctorate from Notre Dame University John became a post-doctoral fellow in the Department of Parasitology and Microbiology at the Medical School, National University of Mexico, Mexico City. Prior to coming to St. Cloud State, he worked as a research associate in the Department of Pathology and Parasitology at the School of Veterinary Medicine, Auburn University, Alabama. John retired from St. Cloud State University in 1997.He was a member of St. Augustine’s Catholic Church and Choir.

John was a great outdoorsman, hunting, fishing, camping in the Boundary Waters, and spending time in his beloved woods east of Foley. He was also active in Barbershop Quartet (Singing Saints) and playing Tennis.

He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Joyce; daughter, Margaret “Peggy” McCue (David Wall) of Sartell, Terri Savage (Matt Schmidt) of Barnum, Jamie McCue (Diane Weldele) of Savage, Susan Sylvain (Rob) of Portland Maine; grandchildren, Joshua (Cassondra), Patrick, Suzanna, Johnny, Lily, Sidney, Josh; great-grandchild, Azaleigh; and many nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Jack; six sisters and three brothers.

A Special Thank You to the Staff at The Gardens at Foley and the St. Cloud Veterans Medical Center.