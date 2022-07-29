John F. Schindler, 97, St. Joseph

December 7, 1924 - July 28, 2022

attachment-John Schindler loading...

Private family funeral services will be held at a later date for John F. Schindler, age 97, of St. Joseph, who passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Burial, with full military honors, will be at the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery in Little Falls.

John was born on December 7, 1924 to Henry and Theresia (Reischl) Schindler in St. Wendel Township, Minnesota. He was united in marriage to Evelyn Simon on October 6, 1956 in St. Joseph. John was a loving father who was always willing to help everyone. He honorably served his country in the United States Army during World War II. John worked for Burlington Northern Railroad as a Carman/Welder, retiring in 1986. He was a member St. Joseph Volunteer Fire Department, the former St. Joseph V.F.W Post #5773, the St. Joseph American Legion Post #328, N.A.R.V.R.E, and St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph. He also enjoyed giving of his time and talents by volunteering for Meals on Wheels and the St. Joseph Parish.

Grandpa John enjoyed spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also enjoyed going hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, jigsaw puzzles, going for car rides in the country and spending time at his cabin in Big Falls, Minnesota.

He is survived by his children, Jane (Stephen) Kirby Deuterman of Port Angeles, WA, Carl of St. Joseph, Mary (Gary) Johnson of St. Joseph and Susan (Brian) Frericks of Emily; grandchildren, Nicole (Aaron) Blackmore, Gregory Kirby, Steven (Jordan) Kirby, Makayla (Jesse) Frericks Holzer and Makenzie Frericks; great-grandchildren, Morgan, Logan, and Jackson Blackmore and Sloane Holzer; and sister, Maggie Schindler.

John is preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife of 65 years, Evelyn; granddaughter, Lindsey Johnson; sisters, Sr. Dalene Schindler, OSB, Sr. Elaine Schindler, OSB, and Sr. Martina Schindler, OSB; brothers, Joseph, Alphonse and Albert Schindler; and his Big Falls Hunting Party.

A special thank you to Centra Care Home Care and the St. Cloud V.A. Medical Center for their loving and compassionate care of John.

John will always be remembered for his positive attitude and his favorite optimistic saying, “It’s okay, It’s not so bad!”