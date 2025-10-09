Jodi M. Schwinghammer, 49, Waite Park
March 25, 1976 - October 5, 2025
Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 18, 2025 at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud for Jodi M. Schwinghammer, age 49, of Waite Park, who passed away on Sunday, October 5, 2025 at M Health Fairview Bethesda Hospital in St. Paul.
Deacon Steve Yanish will officiate.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.
Full obituary coming soon.