March 25, 1976 - October 5, 2025

Via Daniel Funeral Home Via Daniel Funeral Home loading...

Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 18, 2025 at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud for Jodi M. Schwinghammer, age 49, of Waite Park, who passed away on Sunday, October 5, 2025 at M Health Fairview Bethesda Hospital in St. Paul.

Deacon Steve Yanish will officiate.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Full obituary coming soon.