JoAnn Kathleen Kumpula, 95, Waite Park

December 4, 1929 - January 25, 2025

JoAnn K. Kumpula, age 95, of Waite Park. passed away on January 25, 2025, at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at Grace United Methodist Church, 2615 Clearwater Rd, St. Cloud. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Private burial will be in North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud. Arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

JoAnn Kathleen Bardson Kumpula was born to Harold and Dora (Albrecht) Bardson in St. Cloud, MN on December 4, 1929.

JoAnn married Marvin Kumpula on December 2, 1950, at Grace Evangelical United Brethren Church in St. Cloud, MN

Besides being a mother and homemaker, she also worked outside the home as a bookkeeper and postal worker retiring in 1992. JoAnn enjoyed puzzles, traveling, and wintering in Texas. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her family.

JoAnn is survived by her daughters Linda Lou Kumpula Paar (Marlin Birkholz) of Lakeville, MN, and Marsha Mae Kumpula (Daniel) Zeller of Anoka, MN; five grandchildren, Kari (Julien) Kubesh, Kim Perron, Kristi Pawlak, David (Tirzah) Zeller, Jessica (Andy) LaHoud; ten great grandchildren, Brandon, Jacob, Kaitlyn, Cole, Arya, Peyton, Isaiah, Keziah, Kylie, McKenzie; great-great-grandson, Owen and a number of nieces and nephews.

JoAnn is preceded in death by her husband, Marvin in 2016, her parents; four brothers, Clayton, Charles, Jerome and Cyril Bardson; and sister, Dorothy Bardson.

Memorials will be given to Grace United Methodist Church.