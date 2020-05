Joan Weeres, 78, Richmond

August 9, 1941 - April 12, 2020

A private graveside service will be held for Joan Weeres, age 78, who died Sunday at Quiet Oaks Hospice House. Burial will be in the Sts. Peter and Paul Parish Cemetery.

Joan was born on August 9, 1941 in Watkins, MN to Art and Caroline (Yanish) Meierhofer. She married Roger Weeres on September 24, 1960 in St. Anthony Catholic Church, Watkins, MN. Joan worked at Animal Fair and B.I. in Eden Valley. She enjoyed spending time with her family, shopping in St. Cloud and gardening.

Survivors include her husband, Roger; children, Denise (Jeff), Paula (Ray), Kevin (Carolyn), Brian (Joy), Todd (Joanne) Weeres; siblings, Arliss (Rich) Stenger, Juanita (Don) Arens, Elaine (Dave) Leither, Ronnie (Diane) Meierhofer; 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Ralph Meierhofer and her twin sister, Janice Meierhofer.