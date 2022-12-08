Joan M. Rothstein, 75, St. Martin

November 29, 1947 - December 8, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 12, 2022, at St. Martin Catholic Church in St. Martin, MN for Joan M. Rothstein, age 75, who died Thursday at her home. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery.

Relatives and friends may gather one hour before the service at the church.

Joan was born November 29, 1947, in Richmond, MN to Lawrence and Lorraine (Terres) Korte. She graduated from St. Cloud State University in 1969. She married Roger Rothstein on June 20, 1970, in St. Martin Catholic Church.

Joan was an elementary school teacher and later was a bookkeeper for Lifestyle Lumber in St. Martin. She was the coordinator and a teacher for the St. Martin CCD program for many years. She loved to read everyday and was and amazing wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

Joan is survived by her husband, Roger; children, Scott (Rosario), Gina (Jim) Winter, Kathryn; siblings, Gladys (Ron) Nienaber, Ruth Laine, Dennis (Irma) Korte, Ken (Pat) Korte, Mary (Conrad) Lauer, Donna (Paul) Wellenstein; 8 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and one on the way.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorials are preferred to St. Martin CCD program.