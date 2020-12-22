Joan M. Deppa, 85, Cloquet

April 27, 1935 - December 17, 2020

Graveside Services will be 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Sauk Rapids for Joan M. Deppa, age 85, who passed away Thursday at Sunnyside Health Care Center in Cloquet. Rev. Gerald Dalseth will officiate.

Joan was born April 27, 1935 in St. Cloud to Floyd & Elsie Walbridge. She married James “Jim” Deppa on November 22, 1951 in St. Cloud. Joan lived all of her life in the St. Cloud area and moved to Cloquet in 2019 to be near her family. Joan enjoyed crossword puzzles, cooking, watching old time shows, especially I Love Lucy, taking trips to Duluth, listening to polka music, and playing bingo. Her favorite foods were Chinese and chicken, and she loved her bell collection. Joan was caring, loving, and would do anything for her family. Most importantly, she enjoyed spending time with her family and was so proud of her children. She was a very special mom.

Survivors include her sons, George (Karen) of Esko, Brian (Cheryl Stine) of Cambridge, and Timothy of St. Cloud; siblings, David, Donny, Connie, and Marlene; grandchildren, George, Jr., Tamara, Samantha, Jeremiah, Tonia, Tina, and Anthony; 15 great grandchildren; 4 great great grandchildren; 4 step-grandchildren; 11 step-great grandchildren; and 2 step-great great grandchildren. Joan was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jim; son, John; daughter, Pamela Nissen; and daughter-in-law, Jennifer Wenning.