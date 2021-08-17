Joan “Joanie” T. Peterson, 86, Clear Lake

January 23, 1935 - August 16, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 20, 2021 at St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake for Joan “Joanie” T. Peterson, age 86, who passed away Monday at her home. Rev. Virgil Helmin and Rev. Robert Rolfes will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker and one hour prior to the services Friday at the church in Clear Lake.

Joanie was born January 23, 1935 in St. Cloud to Casper & Regina (Gohman) Kronenberg. She married Cecil Peterson on April 15, 1958 in St. Cloud. Joanie lived in the Clear Lake area most of her life, working in the Twin Cities for a short time before returning to Clear Lake. She was a homemaker and also worked on the family farm. Joanie was a dedicated member of St. Marcus Catholic Church where she worked with the funeral lunches, was a member of the Christian Mothers, and volunteered wherever she could. She enjoyed feeding and watching the birds at the farm, playing cards, picnics, canning, gardening, crossword puzzles, word finds, and spending time with her family. Joanie was trustworthy, hardworking, gentle, kind hearted, and family-oriented. She was an excellent cook and baker and always had baked goods for the grandchildren. She taught her children how to work hard and be confident. Joanie was most proud of her family and was affectionately known as “Granny”.

Survivors include her son and daughter, Glen (Patty Jo) of Clear Lake and Rita (Jerry) Gooley of Rogers; daughter-in-law, Laurie Peterson of Clear Lake; brothers, LeRoy (Judy) Kronenberg of Buffalo, Corwin (Judy) Kronenberg of Rogers, and Bob (Linda) Kronenberg of St. Cloud; grandsons, Ryan (Whitney), Matthew (Lindsey), Nicholas (Dena), Scott (Kelsey), Mark, and Samuel (Kristin); and great grandchildren, Hunter, Weston and Bentley. Joanie was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 57 years, Cecil in 2015; son, Alan Peterson; sister, Delphine Boettcher; and brother, John Kronenberg.

Special thanks to Arise Cares especially, Sandy and Angie and to Centra Care Hospice for their care for Joanie.

Memorials are preferred to Centra Care Hospice.