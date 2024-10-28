Joan Helen Johnson, 95, Princeton

February 2, 1929 - October 23, 2024

Joan Helen Johnson died on Wednesday, October 23, 2024.

Joan was born February 2, 1929 in St. George Township, Benton County to Joseph and Mary (Fouguette) Dierkes. She married Gary Johnson on November 4, 1967 at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Minneapolis. She lived in Minneapolis and worked for Honeywell for years.

Joanie was a farm girl at heart and loved farm life.

In her spare time she genuinely enjoyed making wine and creating many batches that were shared with family and friends. Her favorite was dandelion wine. One of her fondest memories was picking the dandelions with her sisters.

Her greatest joys were the visits from her family members, playing cards and telling stories of days gone by. She was a devoted Catholic and loved praying the Holy Rosary.

She will be missed by her many nieces and nephews but welcomed in to Heaven by her family. She was a long time member of St. Edward's Catholic Church.

She is survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Mary, husband, Gary and brothers and sisters: Vena Zierden, Magdelen Dierkes, Rita Mulqueen, Fidelis Dierkes, Dan, Sylvester 'Jack', Maurice, Severyn and Raphael.