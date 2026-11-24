WATKINS — Joan Elizabeth Doyle, 92, died Thursday, November 19, 2026, at St. Cloud Hospital.

Joan was born October 10, 1934, in Watkins to Chris and Hilaria (Klein) Schreiner. Her family moved to Eden Valley in 1935, and she graduated from Eden Valley High School in 1952. She worked at Cargill in Minneapolis before attending the College of Saint Benedict, graduating in 1959.

Joan taught in elementary schools in Albany, St. Cloud, Browerville and Cold Spring during her years as a Benedictine sister. She later earned a Master of Social Work degree from the University of Iowa and worked as a school social worker in Illinois. She married Robert “Bob” Doyle on August 10, 1974. They lived in Arizona and Nevada, where Joan worked for Catholic Social Services, the Arizona Department of Social Services, Hallmark and UPS.

Joan enjoyed walking, swimming, reading, exercising, church programs and keeping in touch with family. After returning to Watkins in 2023, she enjoyed game shows, bingo, card games and visits with her sister and others.

She is survived by her brother, Jim Schreiner.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert, who died December 20, 1993; sisters, Elaine (Herb) Ludwig, Mary Lou (George) Ruhland, Annette (Harold) Paul and Judy (Bob) Hietala; brothers, Gilbert (Delores) Schreiner and Bob (Pat) Schreiner; and infant brother, Maynard.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 1, at Garden View at Hilltop in Watkins. Burial will be at Hilltop Mausoleum in Sauk Rapids.

Arrangements are with Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Eden Valley.

Read the full obituary: https://www.williamsdingmann.com/obituaries/Joan-E-Doyle?obId=50388887