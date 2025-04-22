Joan C. Barthelemy, 89, St. Cloud

January 30, 1936 - April 21, 2025

Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 29, 2025 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Joan C. Barthelemy, age 89, who passed away peacefully Monday, April 21, 2025 at the Sanctuary. Rev. David Grundman will officiate and burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Joan was born January 30, 1936 in St. Cloud to Jacob and Matilda (Thell) Heltemes. She grew up on the family farm in Mayhew Lake and lived most of her life in the Sauk Rapids area. Joan married David Barthelemy on September 28, 1957 at Annunciation Catholic Church in Mayhew Lake. She was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and involved in the Christians Mother’s. Her faith was very important to her. Joan worked as an Administrative Assistant for Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the State of Minnesota in the unemployment office. She liked to play bingo, go to the casino, flowers, gardening, bird watching, dancing and music. Joan was kind, nurturing, sweet, loving and enjoyed helping others. She adored her family, especially her grandchildren.

Joan is survived by her children, David Barthelemy of St. Cloud, Susan (Eric) Johnson of St. Cloud, Patrice (Curt) Smith of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, Samantha, Jessica (Ross), Aidan and Aubree; great-grandchildren, Austin and Caelyn; siblings, Ramona Kleinschmidt of St. Cloud, Marjorie (Bob) Rice of Sartell, Ronald (Linda) Heltemes of Coon Rapids, Janet Flor of Princeton, Thomas (Darlene) Heltemes of Maple Grove, Rose Heltemes of Monticello, David (Sandra) Heltemes of Spring Lake Park, William (Jean) Heltemes of Gainesville, FL.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, David on June 1, 2000; daughter, Mary Barthelemy; brothers, James and Dennis; sisters, Mary Ann Rice and Catherine Dzuik.